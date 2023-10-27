OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the Economic Outlook Conference, WVU Medicine announced plans for a brand new pediatric center.

It will be located across from the main campus at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital in the old continuous care center on the entire first floor.

It will feature different entrances for kids that are sick, or coming for routine appointments, as well as an after-hours clinic to accommodate working parents. Physicians from Wheeling and Reynolds hospitals will be there, along with physicians from WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

“The project start date is really reliant on the campaign that we’re running. It’s called ‘Grow Hope, Grow Wheeling,’ and it’s off of the campaign that WVU Medicine Children’s ran when they opened their hospital in Morgantown, called ‘Grow Hope, Grow Healing.’ So essentially the project will start once the campaign becomes a success. So we’re starting now to get people involved in the community, business owners, families with legacy-giving, to help us get the whole pediatric program off the ground.” Jessica Rine, Associate VP of Foundations and Community Relations for WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Hospitals

Anyone interested in donating can visit WVU Medicine’s website, and fundraisers will be announced in the future.