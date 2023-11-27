A new pizza place is set to open in the Ohio Valley in December.

Creno’s Pizza will be opening a location in Bridgeport, Ohio on 869 National Road.

Creno’s says they take great pride in their homemade spaghetti sauce, homemade pizza sauce, proprietary cheeses and meats, and dough made fresh every day.

Creno’s won’t just offer pizza, but they offer wings, subs, salads and more.

The new Bridgeport location is currently looking for staff members and will be accepting open interviews on Monday until 4:00 PM.

No official date has been given on when Creno’s will open it’s doors in Bridgeport.

More information can be found on the Creno’s Facebook page.