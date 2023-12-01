OHIO– A new restaurant, the All American Family Restaurant, has opened in the Ohio Valley.

Located at 3293 Belmont Street , Bellaire, Ohio, the All American Family Restaurant takes over the building where the Sakura Family Restaurant used to be located.

“We had our soft opening today with friends and family. Although we had a few bumps in the road, we did well. We are still working out some kinks with supplies, equipment, recipes, and just trying to create a system that works,” the All American Family Restaurant aid on Thursday.

The All American Family Restaurant will offer a breakfast menu only 7am-11am and a regular menu will begin at 11am.

They are open today (Friday) until 9pm and Saturday 7am-9pm and will be closed on Sunday.

The All American Family Restaurant will be back open on Monday at 7am.

You can view the menu for the All American Family Restaurant here.

The Restaurant hopes to have an official Grand Opening soon.