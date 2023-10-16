Officials are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash with entrapment and injuries in the Ohio Valley.

The crash happened on US 22 eastbound close to the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line.

Officials say two people are trapped in the vehicle and there are injuries but not sure of the extent at this time.

The crash started westbound in Pennsylvania and a vehicle crossed a median striking vehicles heading East.

The eastbound lane is closed.

The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

7News is working to get more information, refresh this story for updates.