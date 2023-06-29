UPDATE: Officials have confirmed the names of those involved in a crash that killed three people and closed part of the Interstate in Ohio.

The driver of the vehicle, Nathan Johnson of Fairborn, Ohio was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa and was taken to a hospital in Cambridge and died, according to officials.

Officials say Johnson has his two young girls in the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of the girls are not being released.

The semi-truck driver is Ray Clifford of Orange City Flordia.

If there are any charges, they will be presented to the Guernsey County Prosecutors Office.

I-70 Eastbound in Ohio is shut down after a crash killed three people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says I-70 Eastbound is shut down from State Route 83 to I-77, about 11 miles.

Officials say a westbound semi went through the median on I-70 and crashed into a vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle are dead according to officials.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.