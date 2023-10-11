An Ohio man was arrested after police say he was caught on a porch, with no pants, masturbating.

Zanesville Police say they received a report of a male subject who was on the victim’s porch on Woodlawn Avenue on September 29.

Police say they recovered surveillance video that identified Gary Johnson, 75, of Zanesville.

On Tuesday, Zanesville police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Johnson was driving and he was taken into custody.

Johnson is currently in the Zanesville City Jail.

Johnson is charged with aggravated trespass, public indecency, and voyeurism.

In 2021, Johnson was also arrested for the same sort of crimes. He was found guilty of public indecency and criminal trespass. He had served 180 days in jail for those offenses.