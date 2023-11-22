An Ohio man has been arrested after he was hired by a home owner to do dry wall but he allegedly stole items from the home owners house.

Byesville police say a resident reported that someone had broken into his lock box in his home and stole silver from within it. Other items including a gaming system and other valuables were also allegedly missing.

Police say Robert McFee of Zanesville was a likely suspect after reviewing surveillance footage.

Police say they performed an undercover operation that led to the arrest of McFee and McFee had in possession of most of the stolen items.

McFee is charged with one count of Burglary F3 and one count Safecracking F4.

Police say the investigation is still on going and more charges are likely in the future.