With the month of June already here, that means the 4th of July is right around the corner! In order to get the celebrations rolling, it is good to start making plans for the holiday early. Here’s a schedule of the different fireworks displays from around the Ohio Valley so you know exactly where to go to be a part of the fun!
Adena: July 1. “Sounds of Freedom” Dusk.
Barnesville: July 1 at Barnesville Memorial Park. Dusk
Cadiz: July 15. Dusk
Cambridge: July 4. Cambridge City Park. Dusk
Elm Grove: June 30. Patterson Ball field. Dusk.
The Highlands: July 2. Dusk.
Kennywood: July 1,2,3,4. Dusk
Oglebay: July 3. Schenk Lake. 9:30 P.M.
Martins Ferry: July 1. Dusk
Moundsville: July 4th Valley Fork Park. Dusk. Rain Date: July 5
Oglebay: July 3rd. Schenk Lake. 9:30 PM
St. Clairsville: July 1. Dusk
Steubenville: July 4. Fort Steubenville Concert Series. Dusk
Toronto: July 1. Dusk
Weirton: July 1. Dusk
Wellsburg: July 4th. Dusk.
Wells Township: July 3. Dusk
Wheeling: July 4th. Wheeling Waterfront. Dusk.
Wintersville: June 24. Dusk.
*This list will continue to be updated when information becomes available. Email news@wtrf.com if you have fireworks you want to be added to the list*