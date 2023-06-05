With the month of June already here, that means the 4th of July is right around the corner! In order to get the celebrations rolling, it is good to start making plans for the holiday early. Here’s a schedule of the different fireworks displays from around the Ohio Valley so you know exactly where to go to be a part of the fun!

Adena: July 1. “Sounds of Freedom” Dusk.

Barnesville: July 1 at Barnesville Memorial Park. Dusk

Cadiz: July 15. Dusk

Cambridge: July 4. Cambridge City Park. Dusk

Elm Grove: June 30. Patterson Ball field. Dusk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Highlands: July 2. Dusk.

Kennywood: July 1,2,3,4. Dusk

Oglebay: July 3. Schenk Lake. 9:30 P.M.

Martins Ferry: July 1. Dusk

Moundsville: July 4th Valley Fork Park. Dusk. Rain Date: July 5

Oglebay: July 3rd. Schenk Lake. 9:30 PM

St. Clairsville: July 1. Dusk

Steubenville: July 4. Fort Steubenville Concert Series. Dusk

Toronto: July 1. Dusk

Weirton: July 1. Dusk

Wellsburg: July 4th. Dusk.

Wells Township: July 3. Dusk

Wheeling: July 4th. Wheeling Waterfront. Dusk.

Wintersville: June 24. Dusk.

*This list will continue to be updated when information becomes available. Email news@wtrf.com if you have fireworks you want to be added to the list*