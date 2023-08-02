A six-year-old boy died after drowning in a pool on Monday.

CBS News Partner, KDKA, confirmed that Gunner “Bean” McMillan from Burgettstown, PA died after he and another boy snuck into a neighbor’s pool on Vian Avenue.

Allegedly the boys went through two fences to get into the pool.

KDKA says the homeowner was working in the garage at the time the kids went into the pool.

Police told the news outlet that McMillan went into the deep end of the pool and the owner of the pool pulled McMillan out and performed CPR on McMillan after the owner was alerted by the other boy who was in the pool.

McMillan was flown to a local hospital and died.