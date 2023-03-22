Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – A rain-plagued end of the work-week is expected for the Ohio Valley with near daily chances for rain Thursday through Saturday. The risk for excessive rainfall across Ohio and West Virginia is also elevated during this time period as well.

The Setup:

Radar update across the Central/Eastern US.

A Colorado based weather system will move into the Central Plains and tap into moisture in the mid to low levels of the atmosphere thanks to southwesterly winds in the mid-levels the last several days. This setup leads to elevated moisture levels or what’s known as precipitable water (PWAT).

As this system travels into our region, it will stall and become stationary. As it sits overhead, rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall due to high PWAT values over the three day stretch of Thursday to Saturday.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has outlined our region in Flood Risks on Thursday and Friday.

Flood outlook for the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

Scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder are expected into the morning and afternoon hours of Thursday.

Flood outlook for the Ohio Valley on Friday.

The outlook is elevated as we head into Friday, thanks to a continuation of scattered moderate to heavy pockets of rain.

How Much Rain?

Over the three day stretch of Thursday to Saturday, the Ohio Valley could receive anywhere from 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

One models output regarding rain totals.

Higher rain totals are expected to stay to our southwest, but pockets of heavy rainfall will still roll through the Ohio Valley.

Low-land flooding and typical prone to flood streets could see ponded water. Streams and creeks are likely to rise due to a prolonged period of rain.

Stay weather aware and prepared as we head into the end of the week.