WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may be time for the Ohio Valley to start cheering for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Playoffs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That’s because the more the Kings win, the more a song from the local band Zane Run gets played.

“Light the Beam” has been chosen as the team’s hype song.

“It’s this 1:42 song that’s been getting all this traction. We can’t believe it.” Doug Richardson, Singer, Zane Run

Drummer Dean Connors knows someone who works for the Kings, so that’s where this idea originated. Zane Run decided to write and record something to send to the Kings as staff prepared the “hype video” for the playoff run.

“Me and him (Dean Connors) kind of collaborated and then showed up at practice and said ‘hey guys we’re going to record this tonight’. We recorded it in a building in Wheeling, not even in a professional studio, and sent it to Sacramento and here we are. Doug Richardson, Singer, Zane Run

It turns out, the Kings loved “Light the Beam”.

The song is now being played at all home games during the playoffs, which is a big deal for fans because this is the first time the Sacramento Kings made the playoffs since 2006.

Zane Run is excited about all the exposure this brings them.

The band, which was founded in 2014, tells the Ohio Valley to expect more new music from them later this year.

In the meantime, you can hear Zane Run play at Schube’s Paradise in the Hills on May 5th.

The band is also kicking off the Backyard BBQ Festival at Oglebay on Friday, May 26th at 5:00 p.m.

If you want to listen to “Light the Beam” it’s available on all major streaming services.