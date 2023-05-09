An Ohio Valley beer company created their first ever Light American Lager “Even Gayer Light Beer.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Necromancer Brewing in Pittsburgh PA created “Even Gayer” with a portion of the proceeds from sales of this beer and merch going to gay4good.

“Beer is for everybody. No exceptions,” Necromancer Brewing said.

Necromancer Brewing said they sold an hour after they released the cans to the public but still have the “Even Gayer” beer on draft with “Even Gayer” merch available.

The brewery said no employees were fired in the making of this beer.

Necromancer Brewing is open from Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m-10 p.m, Saturday 12-10 pm, and Sunday 12-6 pm