An Ohio Valley location is set to close its doors in December.

The Back Deck Grill in Bridgeport Ohio posted on social media on Tuesday that they will be closing it’s doors on Saturday December 30.

Although, the owners say this is not the end.

“However, this is not the end for us. We are embarking on an exciting transformation, expanding our bakery and creating a cozy venue for you to enjoy,” The Back Deck Grill said.

Throughout the month of December, Back Deck Grill will be offering special food and drink promotions as a token of their appreciation.

“Unfortunately, due to the challenging economic climate and the expenses associated with running a small business with a full staff, we have been faced with some difficult decisions. However, we want to assure you that our original vision of creating a clean, family-oriented establishment where people can enjoy themselves and providing employment opportunities to the community remains close to our hearts.

What started as simply offering cakes as an alternative to the frozen variety has grown beyond our wildest dreams. The overwhelming response and demand for our cakes for special orders, holidays, and even to be served in other restaurants has been truly incredible. We are deeply grateful and honored by your support.

While we have seen success in the bar dining aspect of our business, we understand that this has meant losing some of our family-friendly clientele. We have worked tirelessly to introduce new ideas, but unfortunately, they have not had the positive impact we had hoped for,” Back Deck Grill said in their social media statement.

Back Deck Grill says they have a big surprise for their fans at the beginning of the year.