A bunch of businesses across the United States are moving to cash after the card payment system Square is currently dealing with an outage.

Ohio Valley businesses took to social media to let their customers know that their Square payment systems were down and that they were moving to cash only.

Square put out a message on Friday morning about their outage.

“Since around noon PT on Thursday, sellers have been unable to access accounts or process payments due to a systems outage within Square. We know you trust us with your business, and these situations add challenges to running your operations. For that, we are truly sorry. Once resolved, we plan to publish a full review of this issue and determine what steps we can take to prevent it from happening again. When it’s available, we will share that with you. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the status of the outage & next steps via email, on http://issquareup.com, and on social media. Trust that we can and will do better in the future. Thank you for bearing with us as we emerge from this outage together.” Square

If you are heading to a local business, it’s best to check the business’s social media pages or call them before going.