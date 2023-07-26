With the temperatures rising outdoors, many locations are opening their doors as cooling shelters for anyone needing to escape the extreme heat.

St. Paul’s UCC and Refuge house at 303 and 307 S Main Street in Woodsfield, Ohio is hosting a cooldown shelter this Friday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Transportation is available. Any questions can be directed to 740-472-0365.

Masks may be required at the cooling centers at all times.

Here is the most updated list of Belmont County Shelters available to 7News:

Barnesville Fire Department, 125 East Church Street: 740-425-3054

Shekinah Church, 145 W. Main Street, Barnesville: 740-624-0642

Belmont Gym, 209 Brown Street, Belmont: 740-484-1989

Belmont United Methodist Church, 129 W. Market Street,: 740-509-3040

Bethesda Village Community Room, 103 S. Main Street,: 740-582-1888

Spirit of 76 Fire Department, 53890 Key-Bellaire Road, Bellaire: 740-676-7676

Smith Township Fire Dept., 46389 Firehouse Street, Centerville: 740-310-0944

Colerain Fire Department, 72559 Colerain Road (SR250): 740-738-0263

Flushing Fire Department, 104 E. High Street, Flushing: 740-968-4700 or 740-310-1964

Holloway VFD Hall, Main Street: 740-338-0593

Grace Presbyterian Church, 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry: 740-633-2699

Neffs United Methodist Church, 5407 Belmont Street, Neffs: 740-579-6069

Church of the Nazarene, 100 SR7 South, Powhatan Point: 740-472-4105

JB Martin Center, 102 Fair Street, St. Clairsville: 740-695-6327

Village of Shadyside Community Center, 50 E. 39th Street, Shadyside: (door is open)

Somerton Fire Department, 55717 Washington Street: : 740-391-9060

Somerton United Methodist Church, 55400 Washington Street, Somerton: 740-391-9060

Sunset Heights Fire Department, 69604 Sunset Heights: 740-827-6100

Yorkville Fire Department, 139 Market Street, Yorkville: 740-859-3488

Please call ahead so that arrangements may be made to open the center.

Be sure to take snacks, prescription medicine, cell phone charger or any other necessities with you.

Listen to you body and pay attention to your needs. Check on your neighbors, elderly, and other with health issues that may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion/ heat stroke.

Some examples of heat exhaustion include: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps.

Some examples of heat stroke include: throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 (red, hot, dry skin), nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse, may lose consciousness.

