With the temperatures rising outdoors, many locations are opening their doors as cooling shelters for anyone needing to escape the extreme heat.
St. Paul’s UCC and Refuge house at 303 and 307 S Main Street in Woodsfield, Ohio is hosting a cooldown shelter this Friday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Transportation is available. Any questions can be directed to 740-472-0365.
Masks may be required at the cooling centers at all times.
Here is the most updated list of Belmont County Shelters available to 7News:
Barnesville Fire Department, 125 East Church Street: 740-425-3054
Shekinah Church, 145 W. Main Street, Barnesville: 740-624-0642
Belmont Gym, 209 Brown Street, Belmont: 740-484-1989
Belmont United Methodist Church, 129 W. Market Street,: 740-509-3040
Bethesda Village Community Room, 103 S. Main Street,: 740-582-1888
Spirit of 76 Fire Department, 53890 Key-Bellaire Road, Bellaire: 740-676-7676
Smith Township Fire Dept., 46389 Firehouse Street, Centerville: 740-310-0944
Colerain Fire Department, 72559 Colerain Road (SR250): 740-738-0263
Flushing Fire Department, 104 E. High Street, Flushing: 740-968-4700 or 740-310-1964
Holloway VFD Hall, Main Street: 740-338-0593
Grace Presbyterian Church, 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry: 740-633-2699
Neffs United Methodist Church, 5407 Belmont Street, Neffs: 740-579-6069
Church of the Nazarene, 100 SR7 South, Powhatan Point: 740-472-4105
JB Martin Center, 102 Fair Street, St. Clairsville: 740-695-6327
Village of Shadyside Community Center, 50 E. 39th Street, Shadyside: (door is open)
Somerton Fire Department, 55717 Washington Street: : 740-391-9060
Somerton United Methodist Church, 55400 Washington Street, Somerton: 740-391-9060
Sunset Heights Fire Department, 69604 Sunset Heights: 740-827-6100
Yorkville Fire Department, 139 Market Street, Yorkville: 740-859-3488
Please call ahead so that arrangements may be made to open the center.
Be sure to take snacks, prescription medicine, cell phone charger or any other necessities with you.
Listen to you body and pay attention to your needs. Check on your neighbors, elderly, and other with health issues that may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion/ heat stroke.
Some examples of heat exhaustion include: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps.
Some examples of heat stroke include: throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 (red, hot, dry skin), nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse, may lose consciousness.
