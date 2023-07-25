WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The final week of July will feature some high across Ohio and West Virginia, with the possibility of experiencing our first heat wave since July 2020.

What is a heat wave?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Pittsburgh Office, a heat wave is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

An impressive upper-level ridge (pocket of warm air aloft) will move into our region towards the end of the week.

Upper air pattern features warm air aloft towards the end of the week.

Temperatures to begin our week will range in the upper 80s, but into the end of the week, we could be near the 90s.

Along with the high apparent temperature, dew point temperatures are likely to get into the 70s (tropical levels) and high relative humidity levels (The amount of water vapor actually in the air, compared to how much water vapor the air can hold, expressed in percent).

With the combinations of the three variables stated above, we could experience heat index values in the triple digits.

Temperature coaster overlayed with heat index values over the next four days.

There are plenty of ways to protect yourself from the heat.

Best practice would make sure your A/C unit is working and operational. Also, check in on the elderly to make sure their unit is operational and working.

Heat safety tips for people.

Stay weather aware as we head into the end of the week, also cool off in a pool if you can!