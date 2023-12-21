MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several crews responded to a mobile home fire early on Thursday near Cameron.

According to Marshall County EMS Director Tom Hart, crews were called to Burley Hill Road just after 11 a.m. this morning to find the mobile home engulfed in heavy fire and smoke.

Hart says the occupants were able to escape without injury.

Cameron, Limestone, and Fork Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire along with Marshall County EMS.

He says volunteer fire departments from Richhill Township and New Freeport out of Pennsylvania also helped get the fire under control.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms says the mobile home is a total loss.

