A food truck in the Ohio Valley is working to give back to the local community.

Ideal Provisions says they are giving away clothes, diapers, 25 gallons of milk, turkeys, propane and over 300 FREE meals.

They plan to be at Just JAC’s Drive Thru on Monday and Wednesday from 11 am-7 pm and from 1 pm-4 pm on Tuesday at Wheeling Heritage Port, giving away everything.

“This is a team effort beginning with every customer that supports us throughout the year. A little portion of every purchase allows us to give back,” Ideal Provisions said in a Facebook post.

You can find more information on Ideal Provisions, here.

Just JAC’s Drive Thru is located at 515 Main St, Bridgeport, OH