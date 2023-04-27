Police in the Ohio Valley say they have arrested a hairstylist on charges of prostitution and other related offenses.

In a release, Pennsylvania State Police say they received multiple complaints from community members about possible prostitution events happening within Embellish Hair Cuts located at 1100 Steubenville Pike, in Hanover Township.

Troopers say they began investigating various websites, where individuals posted about their sexual acts with Amy Zlobin.

State police say they made a 30-minute appointment with Zlobin on April 19 for $130.

Troopers say during that appointment they handed Zlobin the money and that’s when she closed the blinds and locked the doors of the Hair Salon. Police then say Zlobin agreed to the payment for sexual acts.

Zlobin was arrested and the incident is still being investigated.

