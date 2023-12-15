TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — What turns a house into a home?

Is it a collection of our favorite things?

How about souvenirs that each have a story to tell?

For Bambi Costanzo of Triadelphia, it’s a little bit of both…combined with 25 years of dedication to decoration.

She says there’s not one section of her house where she hasn’t applied her decorating eye, and the pros have taken notice.

She’s been featured in three recent issues of home magazines, one international, thanks to her stunning Instagram pictures.

With blue willow dishes, a shelf perfectly slotted with books, and walls of one-of-a-kind souvenirs, her more than 50 thousand social media followers follow her family’s indoor arrangements down to the last poinsettia petal.

It’s what brought Country Living to her door to do a spread on her home this year, with a photographer and stylist capturing the charm for their August-September issue.

“Probably within the last 10 years is when I really started putting my heart into it, fixing it up, touching every surface corner.” Bambi Costanzo, Home decorator

And she does mean every corner.

She took half of her front porch to make a little library.

She made her own plate racks in her kitchen.

It’s all tied together through browns and blues, but she says there’s no set method to what she’ll put up next.

Costanzo says her new additions come from Facebook Marketplace, thrift stores, and occasionally keepsakes from vacations.

“Blue and white and copper. Really. Anything that catches my eye, any unique old odd piece that I can bring home and use in another way.” Bambi Costanzo, Home decorator

The styles have undergone countless changes in the years since she bought the house, but her taste hasn’t.

Her biggest advice for new homeowners is to stick with what you’ll want to see when you walk through the door every day, and eventually, you’ll have your own piece of almost heaven.

“The only thing I can say is follow your gut. Do not give in to trends because you won’t be happy in the end. If you like it, it will work.” Bambi Costanzo, Home decorator

You can see Bambi’s next project and follow her renovation journey at number131 on Instagram