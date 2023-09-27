BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle is receiving a huge multi-million dollar grant for infrastructure improvements.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $3.1 million EDA grant to support the expansion of the Beech Bottom Industrial Complex.

That grant is going towards a massive restoration project for the remaining part of the building.

“We have about 110,000 square feet of building that needs to be renovated on the west side of this current site, and that’ll include some storm water improvements, electrical improvements for the entire plant and addition of solar panels.” MARVIN SIX – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BDC

Currently in the Industrial Park is: Jupiter Aluminum, Tenaris Pipeline, BISCO Refractories, and the most recent being Pure Watercraft.

BDC officials say this grant has been a long time coming and with it they can attract even more businesses.

“This facility started construction originally in 1914 and it completed in 1917 and it employed a lot of people over the past hundred years. And I think what we’re doing now is kind of a rebranding and a rebirth following the same mantra that happened already. So it’s really exciting. History repeats itself, but I’m glad that we’re on the positive upturn now.” JACOB KEENEY – ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BDC

Even on the state level.. grants like these create a huge economic impact that trickles down to the other counties in the Northern Panhandle.

“It’s huge for everyone here in Brooke County, adding more and more jobs down here to Beech Bottom is always terrific. And just with this central location in Brooke and even into Ohio County, it gives a lot of people an opportunity for a job here.” DEL. JIMMY WILLIS (R) – BROOKE

“I think that it will pull jobs from all over. And, you know, just the economy will expand. And it’s a great thing for the residents.” SEN. LAURA WAKIM CHAPMAN – (R) DISTRICT 1

Beech Bottom and Brooke County residents are also thrilled with all the progress that’s been made at the park.

Mayor Becky Uhlly says the village has been able to do so much because of it.

“The plant has been a life saver for Beech Bottom since the BDC took it over in 2012. Our budget has doubled and we’ve been able to do things for the community, for our residents and it’s really been a blessing to us.” MAYOR BECKY UHLLY – BEECH BOTTOM

They hope to put the project out to bid in the next 6 to 8 months and get shovels in the ground shortly after that.

This project will be matched with $781,585 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 220 jobs and generate $18 million in private investment according to officials.