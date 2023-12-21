MARIETTA, Ohio — An Ohio Valley man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with videos of a toddler being raped by adult men

According to Chief Deputy Mark A. Warden, Agents with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Michael James Barber, charging him with a 2nd-degree felony.

Officials say on December 18, the Southeastern Human Trafficking Task Force and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau received information regarding an individual living on Oak Drive in Belpre Township downloading and sharing 73 videos and images of child pornography.

According to officials, one of the many videos showed a toddler screaming while being raped by an adult male.

It is reported that during a search of Barber’s devices, another 45 images and videos of child pornography were located, and one of the images was of a young toddler being raped by two adult men.

Barber was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail, where additional charges are expected.

Barber appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on Wednesday, December 20, and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

