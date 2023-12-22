An Ohio Valley man and former WWE wrestler, Virgil, has had a GoFundMe started for or clothes and toiletries.

Virgil, who’s real name is Michael Jones and is from California PA, says he needs help and needs to raise $400 to help get more clothes and toiletries and with other expenses.

Virgil says anyone that donates $25 or more we have some autographed pictures we like to send out .

Virgil was diagnosed with dementia and had two massive strokes in 2022.

The former WWE superstar is famously known for being the bodyguard of Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase from 1986-1991. Virgil would eventually win the Million Dollar Belt from DiBiase in 1991. He was also a member of the New World Order (N.W.O.)

Virgil has also been seen at conventions and fairs throughout the Ohio Valley, including the Ohio Valley Mall, selling autographs, pictures, and memorabilia.

Click here to donate.