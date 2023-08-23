WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a Marietta man who was arrested for strangulation and domestic violence charges.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office state that on August 20, Lt. Brown and Deputy Gainer were dispatched to Warren Township to investigate an ongoing domestic issue with 32-year-old Nathan Sayger.

Officials report that Sayger was involved in a mutual wrestling match over a telephone on the previous day.

Officials say that Sayger has had several previous physical altercations and, on May 16, 2023, was involved in strangling a victim with both hands.

Brown and Gainer contacted Sayger, who initially refused to meet with the deputies but later turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Sayger confirmed the altercation over the telephone, stating the victim attacked him and that he was familiar with the May 16 incident; however, he denied ever trying to cause the individual physical harm or strangle them.

Sayger was arrested, charged with strangulation and domestic violence, and transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.