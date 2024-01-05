An Ohio Valley man was arrested on Thursday who was wanted for criminal homicide.

Arrested was Roy Allen Keener, 44, of Dunkard Township PA after the Green County Sheriff’s Office said they spent hours searching for Keener who was located hiding inside a vehicle.

Keener allegedly sold Nicholas Michael Palmer, 26, of Greensboro, heroin laced with fentanyl.

Officials allegedly looked at Palmer’s phone and found that Palmer and Keener were arranging to meet for Keener to sell Palmer heroin.

Keener was arraigned by District Judge Lee Watson where bail was denied and is being held at the Greene County Prision