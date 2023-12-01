BROOKE COUNTY– An Ohio Valley man has been arrested for kidnapping and other serious crimes.
Deputies in Brooke County say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Glass Lane, Wellsburg, WV.
Officials say the owner of the establishment was able to detain a female subject but a man ran into the woods.
K9 Duke was sent out to track the suspect.
Duke was able to track the suspect about 3/4 mile into the woods where the suspect was taken into custody.
Arrested was Robert “Bobby” Allen Baker, from Brooke County, on charges of malicious wounding, brandishing a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Baker is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.
The female was not arrested and is under investigation.