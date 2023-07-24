An Ohio Valley man, who is the father of an NFL player, has been charged with killing a bald eagle.

Rodney Thomas, 50, of Canonsburg, PA was charged by a Pittsburgh federal grand jury in violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

According to the New York Post, Thomas is the father of Indianapolis Colts’ safety Rodney Thomas II.

The Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission said Thomas turned himself in and admitted to all aspects of the crime.

The bald eagle was found along Water Dam Road in the area of the Cherry Valley Dam located in Mount Pleasant Township, in Washington County, on the afternoon of May 12, 2023.

The New York Post said the bald eagle was one of two that was in the area for decades.

