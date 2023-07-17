An Ohio Valley man pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter after he shot another man and left the man to die in a roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Joshua Bergeron, 25, from Crooksville, Ohio was identified after deputies received a call that Christopher L. Bates, 40, from Crooksville, was found with gunshot wounds.

Bergeron will serve 13-15 years in prison for his sentence.

Sheriff William Barker from Perry County said, “Mr. Bates’ death was tragic and never should have happened. He didn’t deserve it. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bates family.”