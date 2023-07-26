MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio -An Ohio man is facing life in prison for murder.

Cody Moody from Zanesville pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification.

Moody was charged with the shooting death of Timothy Norris.

The guilty plea guarantees that 34-year-old Moody will be sentenced to life in prison at a later date.

Officials say that just after midnight on June 22, a man called 911 after hearing gunshots near his camper on Culbertson Road.

When deputies responded, no shot could be heard.

Two hours later, the same man called again after thinking he heard a gunshot from outside his bedroom window.

Deputies again responded to Culbertson Road, where they found the caller’s roommate, Timothy Norris, dead inside the kitchen area of the camper.

Outside, an additional four bullet holes were discovered in the side of a shed.

Detectives identified several persons of interest as they investigated the case, but the actual suspect was identified using advanced cellular and Geo-Fence technologies. Detectives Sergeant Brady Hittle analyzed that information and traced Moody to that area at the time of the murder

Researching Moody’s Facebook, Det. Sgt. Hittle learned the defendant was in a relationship with the uncle of the deceased, Jordan Rivera, whose body was found in the shed on the same Culbertson Road property.

Norris was convicted of failure to report a death on March 27, 2023, and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Prosecutor Ron Welch said in court that the Rivera family was not happy with the outcome of Norris’ jail time—specifically, Jordan’s uncle, whose Facebook page has several postings about Jordan Rivera and wanting justice.

One post includes photos of four individuals, including the victim. Another post reads, “You know what you did to Jordan Michael Rivera. Don’t think we are going to forget my little nephew. #JusticeForJordan. While another reads, “Time is up for you 4. Get ready to ride out.”

Officials say that on July 10, officers located Moody and interviewed him. At first, he denied involvement in murdering Norris and owning or possessing a firearm even when he was presented with an M&M Pawn Shop receipt where Moody purchased a Highpoint 9mm in 2014.

Moody eventually confessed to killing Norris.

Detectives noted that Moody had detailed information that only the killer would know.

Moody admitted that he intended to kill Norris, his roommate, and anyone else that he suspected had responsibility for the death of his boyfriend’s nephew.

Moody also admitted to using his phone to search for Norris’ address and his maps app to locate the camper.

Moody told Hittle that he drove his SUV to the property around 11:40 p.m., where he found Norris inside the shed and shot at him. He heard Norris yell, “What the hell,” and knew he was still alive.

Moody left and returned to his boyfriend’s home, where he switched the SUV for this truck and drove back to Culbertson Road around 2:20 a.m.

A BMV search of the vehicles owned by Moody and vehicles seen on surveillance video in the neighborhood matched. And video from a neighbor showed a dark color SUV area around 11:50 p.m. and then a dark color truck in the area around 2:20 a.m.

Officials say that when Moody returned with a different weapon, he walked up to the camper’s window and shot Norris in the head, killing him.

Moody threw both his guns into the Muskingum River after fleeing the scene.