MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio Valley man pleaded guilty on July 12, to four second-degree felony counts of felonious assault after a shooting incident that occurred on Easter Sunday.

Jermaine Thorpe, 43, from Zanesville, Ohio pleaded guilty to felonious assault after shooting at a car full of people, including a child.

The incident was reported in a 911 call just after 8 p.m. on April 9. The caller, a woman, said she had just been a victim of a drive-by shooting.

Records show that Thorpe was on parole for another crime at the time of the shooting.

Video evidence shows Thorpe driving through an intersection on Pine Street and firing several shots at the woman’s car while she was inside with two other adults and a toddler. Bullets struck the vehicle at least three times, with one going through the backseat between the child and an adult. Thorpe quickly fled the scene.

Detective Sergeant Phil Michel with the Zanesville Police Department located and searched the car Thorpe was driving and found shell casings outside the car between the hood and windshield.

When interviewed, Thorpe’s girlfriend, Jena Wise denied having any knowledge of the shooting. Wise instead described being assaulted by a man at a local bar.

After searching Wise’s phone, detectives found messages between her and Thorpe discussing the shooting, and later Thorpe was found hiding in Wise’s apartment.

Thorpe later admitted that he believed the vehicle that he got shot at belonged to the person who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

Wise is facing two third-degree felony charges of obstructing justice for lying to detectives during the investigation and hiding Thorpe from the Police.

Thorpe faces a joint recommendation of 16 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.