WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident in Waterford Township on July 27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 339 to a report of an incident with Nicholas Davis of Caldwell, Ohio.

According to the report, Davis showed up at the residence and began choking the victim and punching her in the face.

When deputies arrived, Davis began walking towards them, allegedly stating, “I’m the one you’re looking for.”

Davis appeared to be intoxicated according to police, with dried blood on his head. He was highly agitated and began yelling in the deputy’s face, repeatedly talking over him aggressively.

Deputies advised Davis to stop yelling, but he refused and started walking away.

The report shows that Davis was advised that he was being detained and ordered to put his hands behind his back.

Davis pulled away and allegedly stated, “Don’t put your hands on me because I’m gonna give you every reason.”

Deputies say Davis continued to pull away and actively resisted, refusing multiple orders to put his hands behind his back and stop resisting.

Deputies finally controlled Davis, and he was handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle.

Deputies completed the investigation and obtained statements.

Medical personnel were called to check the injuries of all individuals.

Davis was placed under arrest and charged with strangulation, resisting arrest, disrupting public service, and domestic violence.

Davis was transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.