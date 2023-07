Ronald Foraker of Lore City won the top prize of $150,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Lucky 500s.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Foraker will receive $108,000.

Circle K #5285, located at 307 Clark St in Cambridge, sold the winning ticket.

Lucky 500s is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000. As of July 12, 2023, there are two top prizes remaining in the game. To learn more about Lucky 500s and the entire lineup of Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs, click here.