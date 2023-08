James Cox, Jr. of Dover is rolling in a little extra cash after playing the Ohio Lottery draw game, Rolling Cash 5.

James won $202,000 in the Rolling Cash 5 drawing on July 31. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive $145,440.

Circle K #5431, located at 939 N Wooster Ave in Dover, sold the winning ticket.

James already has plans for his unexpected windfall. He says he’ll be paying off all of his bills.