Cody Stewart of Zanesville received a welcome surprise with a $50,000 prize win in the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off.





He purchased his winning ticket at Par Mar Store #47, located at 4950 East Pike in Zanesville.



Cody will take home approximately $36,000 before federal and state tax withholdings.



As of Aug. 15, the Ohio Lottery has 203 prizes of $50,000 remaining in Billion, as well as other great prizes. Cody beat the odds of 1 in 99,692 to win.