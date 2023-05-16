An Ohio Valley mom has made it to the quarter-finals of a national contest and needs the Ohio Valley’s help to get to first place.

Cirstin Redman from Benwood, West Virginia is currently a quarter-finalist and needs the Ohio Valley to vote to get her into the semi-finals.

Cirstin told 7News that winning the contest would be a dream but even if she loses a lot of family members and friends have voted and donated towards the hero votes and all of that money is going to a cause we can all support, sick children.

The contest called Super Mom, allows users to vote for free once a day. If anyone wants to vote for Cirstin more than once a day, they can make a tax-deductible donation supporting Children’s Miracle Network. $1 = 1 vote, $10= 10 votes, etc.

The winner of the contest will be featured in Woman’s World magazine, take home $20,000, and a weekend getaway in Palm Springs.

What would Cirstin do with the money if she wins? “I’ve been wanting to start a nonprofit for a while now but have been too nervous to put money into it because of how tight finances are these days so I would definitely take that leap with it! I want to put together holistic health kits for people with cancer that includes vitamins, supplements, skincare and a lot of information that helped Jaymison get through treatment! It’s so much time, work, and money, and not everyone has the resources so if I could help people with that I want to!”

You can vote for Cirstin here, voting for Semi-Finalists ends Thursday the 25th of May at 7PM PDT