An Ohio Valley native was selected during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

With the 22 overall pick in Sunday’s draft, the Seattle Mariners selected Colt Emerson out of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio.

Emerson plays as a Shortstop/ third baseman and was the starting third baseman on the U.S. National Team that won the 18-and-under World Cup in September.

MLB ranked Emerson the 29th prospect in the draft and said this about him as a prospect:

“Emerson is an advanced high school hitter who makes repeated hard contact with a pretty left-handed swing. He usually drives the ball from gap to gap but shows the ability to pull the ball with authority. Once he does that more regularly, his bat speed and strength should translate into 20 or more homers per season.

An average runner with solid arm strength, Emerson is a steady defender at shortstop but probably will move to a different position in pro ball. He looked good at the hot corner with Team USA and his quick hands also would work well at second base. An Auburn commit, he won’t turn 18 until shortly after the Draft, which will help his cause with clubs who focus on age.”

Emerson is the first high school position player to be drafted in the top three rounds since Derek Dietrich in 2007