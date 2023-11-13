A local Ohio Valley native is expected to make football history this Sunday.

Steubenville, Ohio native Zach Collaros is expected to make history in the Canadian Football League (CFL) by being the first quarterback in the leagues history to start in four consecutive Grey Cup games.

Collaros plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and will face off against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday November 19.

The Blue Bombers defeated the BC Lions 24-13 to make it to the Grey Cup.

Collaros played at Steubenville high school and attended and played for the University of Cincinnati.

Collaros is a 3x Grey Cup Champion, winning in 2012,2019 and 2021. He was also the CFL most outstanding player in 2021 and 2022.

You can watch the Grey Cup championship on CBS Sports Network