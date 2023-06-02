An Ohio Valley native is expected to be a contestant on the new season of The Bachelorette.

Tanner Courtad, 30, from Pittsburgh, will be one of the 25th contestants trying to fall in love with this season’s bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Tanner is a Mortgage Lender and a fitness instructor.

According to the show’s biography, Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs and he hopes to rescue more with his future wife.

The biography also says that Tanner’s No. 1 enemy is a messy kitchen and he loves to give hive-fives.

The 20th season of The Bachelorette airs on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley on June 26.