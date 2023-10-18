A suspect is on the loose after he led police on a chase.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and ran away from officials.

Officials say the subject stole a car out of Stark County and the pursuit began in Uhrichsville and the car was abandoned on Interstate 77 in the area of Steele Hill Rd, New Philadelphia.

The car has been recovered and video evidence is being collected.

Officials say the vehicle in the pursuit is a black Volkswagen beetle that drove way up in a wooded area before the suspect took off.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect to give to the public at this time but leads are being followed up on.

Police also say, “While there is no suggestion of violence at this time, until the subject is caught, residents anywhere in that area should lock their cars, garages and homes and pay particular attention to unusual activity as the suspect may be looking for another way to flee the area.”

Officials say if you see suspicious activity call 911.