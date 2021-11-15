Wheeling radio group expands into The River Network

A group of local radio stations in the Ohio Valley has expanded into The River Network.

Ohio Midland Newsgroup (owners of The River Radio at 106.3 and River Talk at 1430 and 100.9) announced the acquisition of four radio stations in the Wheeling, West Virginia market.

Those stations include: WBGI-Biggie radio at 100.5; WLIE-Willie at 1290 and 100.1 now referred to as River Talk; WUKL-Kool FM at 105.5; and WRQY-Rocky radio at 96.5 now referred to as The Rage.

The River Network said their goal is to not only maintain the local announcers and local content but to grow in that area to further inform, entertain, and connect with our listeners and they, in turn, are connected to their immediate surroundings in our valley.