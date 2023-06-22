OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The City of Wheeling Streetscape project is in full swing. That means lots of activity everywhere, especially in the downtown area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



In an effort to make public transportation more accessible, the Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority introduced a new bus token.



A green token has been added that can be used with the two existing style of bus tokens.

The cost is $1.30 and can be used on any OVRTA buses.

“With the Streetscape, we are looking to move the bus stops around. We’ve moved the main transfer point from in front of the Intermodal Center to the back. So there is lots of moving parts, not only with Streetscape and what’s going on in the city but also with the buses. So we are here trying to promote the fact that these tokens are now available and hopefully it will make using the buses a little easier.” Robert Herron. City Manager, Wheeling

The tokens can be purchased at the Wheeling Transit Authority Office or though various non- profits agencies