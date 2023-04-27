An Ohio Valley resident has some extra cash after winning on an Ohio lottery scratch-off.

Mark Kireta of Wellsville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Lucky.

Kireta purchased the ticket at Kings Carryout, located at 300 Main St in Wellsville.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Kireta will receive $14,400, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Lucky is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of April 26, 2023, there are three top prizes remaining in the game. To learn more about Lucky and the entire lineup of Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs, click here.

