Local Ohio Valley restaurant Pastaio will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in July 2023.

Pastaio is located at 725 Main St. Wintersville, Ohio in Jefferson County, Ohio.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to Pastaio on July 20th.

The date when the episode will air will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the ABR website.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with chef and owner Giuseppe Di Gristina about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The restaurant’s name, ‘Pastaio’, translates to ‘pasta maker’ in Italian, reflecting its commitment to crafting homemade pasta using a bronze-die extruding process, which ensures a textured, more porous pasta that lends itself to holding sauces more effectively and an overall better dining experience.

Pastaio is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner only and Sunday noon to 8 pm.