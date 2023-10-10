An Ohio Valley restaurant is expected to permanently close.

The chain restaurant, Bennigan’s in Steubenville is set to close its Steubenville, Ohio location.

Bennigan’s says they officially close on October 16.

“We’re grateful for the support provided by the local community and the Bennigan’s Franchise. Our last day of operations will be Sunday, October 15 and we hope you can stop by this week for one last meal with us,” Bennigan’s said in a statement.

Bennigan’s opened at the Franciscan Square location in 2018

Bennigan’s is located at 185 Franciscan Square, Steubenville, OH.