Some Ohio Valley restaurants are doing what they can to help out a local 1-year-old battling cancer.

Scarlett Kirkbride has been battling cancer for months now and has been diagnosed with T Cell ALL. (leukemia)

Texas Roadhouse in Steubenville, Ohio will be donating 10% of their food sales on Tuesday, May, 23 from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm to Scarlett’s journey if you present the flyer below

Also, some selected McDonald’s will be participating in a 20% sales donation to the family of Scarlett on Wednesday, April 26 from 5 pm-7 pm. You can see the full list below.

You can follow Scarlett’s journey on her ScarlettStrong Facebook page, here

