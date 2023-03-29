Officials in Pennsylvania have confirmed fake active shooter threats to two Ohio Valley Schools.

Bomb threats and 911 swatting calls were made to Central and Oakland Catholic High Schools in Pittsburgh.

Both the police in Pittsburgh and the FBI are investigating.

The swatting calls are believed to be “computer-generated” calls.

State police out of the Blair and Bedford county areas tweeted, “PSP Hollidaysburg and Rockview stations are responding to active shooter threats at local schools that have been called in by telephone. We are treating each incident with standard law enforcement protocols. However, the calls are believed to be computer-generated swatting calls.”

Officials say no one was injured from the fake threats.

Police responded to Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools in Oakland, around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When the calls were activated, Pitt campus was put on lockdown but has since been reopened.

Swatting is loosely defined as the false reporting of an ongoing emergency or threat of violence to a police agency or other public safety answering point intended to prompt the mobilization of significant law enforcement resources or response to a specific location.