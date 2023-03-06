FILE: People pass by a Verizon store on April 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A store at The Highlands is set to close in March.

Verizon at The Highlands posted a sign on their front door saying they will close its location in Ohio County.

The sign reads ” This location is closing. As of March 17, 2023, this Verizon store will close. We are grateful for your business, and we apologize for any inconvenience this closing may cause. Please know that we are ready to continue to serve you at a near by store Visit us at: 50641 Valley Plaza Dr. St. Clairsville, OH 43950.

Ohio County Administrator Randy Russell confirmed the stores closing.