A store at The Highlands is set to close in March.
Verizon at The Highlands posted a sign on their front door saying they will close its location in Ohio County.
The sign reads ” This location is closing. As of March 17, 2023, this Verizon store will close. We are grateful for your business, and we apologize for any inconvenience this closing may cause. Please know that we are ready to continue to serve you at a near by store Visit us at: 50641 Valley Plaza Dr. St. Clairsville, OH 43950.
Ohio County Administrator Randy Russell confirmed the stores closing.
” Verizon has made a business decision based upon a comparison of same store sales and market conditions. We are sorry to see them, as they have been a great partner at The Highlands for many years.”Randy Russell