A local town is asking the public to schedule an appointment to install new water meters.

The Village of Wintersville is asking residents to schedule appointment times with Newman Plumbing Inc. to install the new water meters.

Wintersville says they are on a tight timetable and must have all meters installed by December 1st.

The village says residents will get a postcard in the mail or there is a door hanger they will leave at their house. All contact information is on the door hanger and postcard if you should have questions, or concerns or need to schedule your appointment. You may also contact the Village of Wintersville Water Department: at 740-264-7171 or the Main Office: 740-266-3175

Residents will need to schedule an appointment with Newman Plumbing Inc.Their number is 1-888-437-0078. Officials say the Public Works Employees will be with the plumbing company throughout the project.