OHIO VALLEY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley said a big thank you today to their donors and supporters that supported them over the past year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The annual Building a Better Community Breakfast was held earlier today at the Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino and Racetrack. The goal is to recognize companies and organizations that give back to the community in a number of ways.

Williams Energy was honored as the Platinum Donor. This years Better Community Award Winner was Bill Wagner who has been a long time donor and volunteer.

“It’s an opportunity to let everyone know, in the community, the companies and individuals that are really giving back.” Jessica Rine – Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Volunteer awards were given to Bob Heldreth and David Rose.