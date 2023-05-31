CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) recently approved 17 infrastructure-related projects funded by the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.

To date, the WDA has approved 100 projects with a total project cost of $1.1 billion and a state match of $280 million spread across 43 counties.

“I am extremely proud that we’ve been able to get over $1 billion dollars out the door for these incredibly important projects. It’s a big time win for West Virginia. All West Virginians deserve clean drinking water and efficient wastewater systems, and we’re taking a big swing at making that happen, along with some other really important economic development projects. My thanks go to the WDA for acting quickly, and to the Legislature for appropriating this funding.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

The West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) manages the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce, and tourism projects.

Funds were awarded to the following: